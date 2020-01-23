Matty Dawson-Jones: Bradford Bulls sign winger after Hull FC release

Matty Dawson-Jones has previously played in the Championship for Doncaster and Leigh

Bradford Bulls have signed winger Matty Dawson-Jones for the 2020 Championship season following his release by Super League side Hull FC.

Dawson-Jones, 29, missed all but one game of the 2019 season with a training ground knee ligament injury, having scored on his debut against Hull KR.

The former St Helens outside back has scored 67 tries in 139 career games.

"After a year out I needed to get back playing," Dawson-Jones said. "To get interest from the Bulls was massive."

He added: "Being able to work for a coach of John Kear's stature too was a huge part of the decision - he is a top-quality coach and working for him is a great opportunity for me to kick-start my career again."