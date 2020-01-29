Super League: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Steve Price's Warrington finished fourth in Super League last season and were defeated by Castleford in the 2019 play-off elimination final

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 30 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

2019 Super League Man of Steel Jackson Hastings could make his Wigan debut when they open the season against Warrington on Thursday.

The ex-Salford half-back has been named in the squad with fellow newcomers George Burgess and Jake Bibby.

New Warrington recruits Matty Ashton and Anthony Gelling are both included for the trip to the DW Stadium.

Marquee signing Gareth Widdop misses out with a "lower limb injury" after rolling an ankle in training.

The 30-year-old England and Great Britain half-back joined the Wolves from National Rugby League side St George Illawarra.

Meanwhile, Wigan winger Dom Manfredi misses out through injury, and Oliver Gildart is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

A joint Wigan and Warrington pre-match press conference had been scheduled for Tuesday, but was called off due to the "current climate between the two organisations".

Wire chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick had previously told the media he expected them to complete a clean sweep of victories against Wigan this season.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Johnson, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Walker.

Referee: C. Kendall.