Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Wakefield Trinity

Ryan Brierley has joined Hull KR after a second spell with Leigh Centurions

Betfred Super League Venue: Hull College Craven Park Date: Friday, 31 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR could give debuts to Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Greg Minikin, Matty Gee, Elliot Minchella, Will Maher, Matthew Storton and Ryan Brierley as they open their 2020 Super League campaign.

Weller Hauraki is set to miss the first two months of the season after having ankle surgery.

Wakefield may start new signings Joe Westerman and Romain Navarette.

Jay Pitts has returned to the club after 10 years away and is also set to feature.

Rovers have confirmed there will be a bucket collection outside the ground before the game to raise money for prop Mose Masoe, who has been forced to retire with a serious spinal injury he suffered in the pre-season game between the two sides.

A fundraising page set up by the club for the 30-year-old Samoa international has now received more than £40,000.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Abdull, Mulhern, Livett, Garbutt, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Dagger, Lewis, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Ellis, Brierley.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Brough, Kyle Wood, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Jowitt, Josh Wood, Gwaze, Kershaw, Atkins, Hampshire, Navarette, Tanginoa.