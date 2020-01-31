Super League: St Helens v Salford Red Devils

From the section

Super League Grand Final highlights: St Helens 23-6 Salford Red Devils

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 31 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Defending Super League champions St Helens begin their 2020 campaign with a repeat of October's Grand Final as Salford Red Devils visit Merseyside.

Prop Kyle Amor is back from injury for the hosts but Tommy Makinson, Morgan Knowles and James Roby remain out.

Huddersfield prop Sebastine Ikahihifo could make his Salford debut after signing on a season's loan in November.

Head coach Ian Watson signed a new contract with the Red Devils until 2022 on Wednesday.

St Helens claimed their seventh Super League title with a comfortable 23-6 win at Old Trafford last time out, in what was Salford's first Grand Final.

Wigan Warriors beat 12-man Warrington Wolves 16-10 in Thursday's season-opener.

St Helens (from): Coote, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Paulo, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Batchelor, Dodd.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Walker, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio.