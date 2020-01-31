Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

From the section

Ash Handley scored 22 tries for Leeds Rhinos in Super League last year

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Sunday, 2 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos will be without Ava Seumanufagai for their Super League season opener after the prop suffered a knee injury in a pre-season match.

The Rhinos could give debuts to new signings Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Luke Gale and Rhys Evans.

Hull FC club captain Danny Houghton misses out as he continues his recovery from a thumb operation.

Ligi Sao, Jordan Johnstone, Manu, Ma'u, Josh Jones, and Adam Swift are all in contention to make their debuts.

Eight-time Super League champions Leeds finished eighth in the table last season, two places below Hull FC.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Evans, Smith, Mclelland, Briscoe, Donaldson, Holroyd.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Satae, Jones, Ma'u, Sao, Kelly, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Ellis, Naulago.