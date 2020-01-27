Romain Navarrete: Wakefield sign Wigan Warriors prop on loan

Romain Navarrete won the Super League Grand Final with Wigan in 2018

Wakefield Trinity have signed Wigan Warriors prop Romain Navarrete on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old France international has made 59 appearances for the Warriors since joining them from Catalans Dragons in 2017.

"He's a tough and aggressive middle unit and has a wealth of experience," head coach Chris Chester said.

"He'll add some depth to the pack and I'm looking forward to working with him throughout the year."

Wakefield begin the 2020 Super League campaign away at Hull KR on Friday (19:45 GMT).