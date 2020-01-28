Toronto Wolfpack: Warrington to host St Helens 'home' game for Super League newcomers

Sonny Bill Williams could be on show in games at Warrington and York

Toronto Wolfpack have confirmed their Super League 'home' game with St Helens on 29 February will now take place at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The game was scheduled to take place at Saracens's Allianz Park, but that plan was abandoned after "significant changes to terms and conditions".

Wolfpack will take their first three Super League home games 'on the road' to Leeds, now Warrington and York.

Weather conditions are too severe to stage early-season matches in Toronto.

UK general manager Martin Vickers said the decision was "disappointing" and urged fans who have already made travel commitments to contact the club.

He added: "Sadly it comes as a result of reasons outside of our control. We are extremely grateful for the support of Simon Moran, Stuart Middleton and Karl Fitzpatrick of Warrington for stepping into the breach to allow this fixture to happen.

"We must also thank St Helens, who have worked tirelessly with us to resolve this difficult issue we were faced with."