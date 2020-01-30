Matty Smith: Widnes Vikings half-back keen to repay faith after reviving career

Matty Smith had a loan spell at Widnes in 2009 and rejoined the club on a permanent basis in 2019

Former England half-back Matty Smith has targeted bringing success back to Widnes Vikings after reviving his career with the Championship club.

Smith, now 32, played just 24 games last season for Catalans and Warrington and only four in 2018 as his two-year stay at St Helens came to an end.

Now he is keen to play his part in getting the club back into Super League after relegation and off-field issues.

"To get back enjoying my rugby is the main focus for me," he told BBC Sport.

"I still want to win, win trophies, and when you've experienced that you want to do it even more. But the last couple of years I've not enjoyed it for one reason or another.

"I saw a picture of me playing in a friendly this off-season smiling away and I've not felt like that for a couple of years.

"It's great to be at the club, a club I'm familiar with, familiar with the players and the history is great so hopefully I can enjoy it and do something special with Widnes."

The perfect fit?

Widnes celebrate their 1981 Challenge Cup win against Hull KR - one of many sterling moments in the history of the Chemics

St Helens-born Smith boasts international honours, Grand Final rings, a Lance Todd Trophy and Challenge Cup winners medal to show from a 13-year professional career.

His new club's heyday may have been some 30 years ago but the legacy and memories of World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup and Premiership victories are a constant reminder of the potential which exists there.

Smith is treading in the footsteps of Keiron O'Loughlin, Tony Myler, Andy Gregory and Jonathan Davies in again donning the black and white for 2020.

"You look around the training facility there are pictures of all those greats and the history of the club," Smith added. "One thing that made me sign for the club is the opportunity to become part of something special like that.

"I've won trophies in the past but to be a part of something like this, trying to get a team back into SL where they belong, is a plus in itself and hopefully I can be a part of that."