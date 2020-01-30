Aidan Sezer: Huddersfield Giants half-back signing impressed by team culture

Sam Verrills has to go high to stop Aidan Sezer in full flight in 2019's NRL Grand Final

Half-back signing Aidan Sezer sees similarities in terms of the culture at new club Huddersfield Giants with former side Canberra Raiders.

Sezer, a grand finalist in the elite National Rugby League with the Raiders last season, has arrived at the Giants for the 2020 season onwards.

He joins a side bolstered by other new arrivals such as prop James Gavet and back-rower Kenny Edwards.

"It's similar, it's really a tight-knit group," the 28-year-old told BBC Sport.

"It's a team game and individuals add quality to the team but it's determined from collective performance and that's one thing we've got at the Giants.

"We've got a great squad, and just seeing the boys play the last couple of weeks it's instilled a lot of belief in me."

Overcoming disappointment, new horizons

Sezer's last outing for Canberra's 'Green Machine' was their heart-breaking defeat by the Sydney Roosters in the NRL Grand Final, their first since the glory days of Mal Meninga, Ricky Stuart and Laurie Daley.

It was a bittersweet campaign for the Bankstown-born playmaker, who overcame injury to make his 150th NRL appearance during the season and his first in the showpiece game

"It was a positive year, but we fell short and we haven't really spoken much about the Grand Final," he added.

"There will always be a hole there somewhere and I just need to make sure that coming over here to a new challenge we can obviously lift something within my time."

There was interest in Sezer from Canberra's NRL rivals but the appeal of testing himself in Super League was too much of an incentive.

Legendary playmakers such as Andrew Johns, Darren Lockyer and Peter Sterling all queried Canberra's decision to allow him to leave.

Elliott Whitehead (left) was one of the Raiders players to pass on positive experience of Super League

But chats with the English contingent of Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Ryan Sutton and Josh Hodgson further strengthened his resolve, as did the opportunity to keep up with his love of football - the round-ball version.

"I'm at a pretty good age to come over and the Giants presented me with a really good opportunity to come over here and build on what they're trying to do," Sezer continued.

"You can see the ambition of the club with the signings they've made, I'm really happy where I am and to be named captain so looking forward to the challenge ahead and hopefully bring the best out of the team."