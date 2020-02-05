Super League: Hull FC v Hull KR

Danny Houghton could make his 350th appearance

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 7 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC welcome back hooker Danny Houghton and prop Masi Matongo, who come in after knocks to Manu Ma'u and Gareth Ellis in Sunday's win at Leeds.

Houghton is in line for his 350th appearance after recovering from an off-season thumb surgery.

Matty Gee, Will Dagger and Kyle Trout have impressed Hull KR coach Tony Smith enough to retain their places in the squad for Friday's derby.

Half-back Mikey Lewis drops out as ex-Hull FC forward Dean Hadley returns.

Super League's only same-city derby was one of the curtain-raisers to the 2019 campaign and saw Rovers stun their foes from the west of the city with a last-gasp Jimmy Keinhorst try.

While the Airlie Birds got their revenge with a record-breaking Good Friday thrashing of the Robins, the overall spoils last term went to Rovers after Matt Parcell's debut score earned them victory in the third and final meeting last June.

The arrival of big-name, big-presence signings such as the absent Ma'u, Ligi Sao and the returning Mahe Fonua have instilled confidence that Lee Radford's Hull FC can challenge for honours this season, and their dismantling of Leeds in the Headingley double-header last weekend offered further evidence of their potential.

Rovers, under Tony Smith, have overhauled their squad in the off-season with 14 signings, and kicked off the campaign with an impressive 30-12 victory over Wakefield with tries from debutants Greg Minikin and Ryan Brierley.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Sao, Kelly, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Naulago

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Abdull, Mulhern, Livett, Hadley, Garbutt, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Dagger, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Ellis, Brierley