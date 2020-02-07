Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

From the section

Simon Woolford's Huddersfield Giants beat Catalans Dragons in their first game of the 2020 Super League season

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Sunday, 9 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Rhyse Martin will captain Leeds Rhinos in place of Stevie Ward when they take on Huddersfield Giants in Sunday's West Yorkshire Super League derby.

Ward has been ruled out after failing a return to play protocol following his concussion against Hull FC.

Huddersfield's Jake Wardle misses out, having sustained a fractured eye socket in their win against Catalans.

Jordan Turner comes back into the Giants' 21-man squad after competing a one-game suspension.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Matagi, Wardle, Edwards, Lawrence, English, Murphy, Ta'ai, Clough, Wood, Holmes, Russell, I Senior, L Senior, Walne.

Leeds (from): Walker, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Evans, Smith, McLelland, Briscoe, Donaldson, Holroyd.