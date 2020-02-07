Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

Israel Folau trained for the first time with Catalans Dragons this week

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 9 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Israel Folau has not been named in the Catalans Dragons squad for Sunday's Super League fixture against Wakefield.

The 30-year-old has been training but is still undergoing fitness tests having not played a match of either rugby union or league for 10 months.

Max Jowitt will start at full-back for Wakefield in place of Danny Brough who misses out with a knee injury.

Brough sustained ligament damage in their defeat by Hull KR and it was feared he could be out for the season.

However, scans revealed the injury was not as bad as originally thought and he could be back sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, Catalans will be without Lewis Tierney, Sam Moa, Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Goudemand and Tom Davies who all miss out on the trip to Yorkshire through injury.

Antoni Maria, however, has been declared fit and steps in ahead of David Mead.

Wakefield (from): Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Wood, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Arundel, Jowitt, Wood, Kershaw, Atkins, Hampshire, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete.

Catalans (from): Langi, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Albert, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Marguerite, Kasiano, S Tomkins.