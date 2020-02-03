Luke Thompson: St Helens prop forward to leave at end of season

Academy graduate Thompson has been with Saints since the age of 11

St Helens forward Luke Thompson will leave the defending Super League champions at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old prop, who is in the final year of his contract with Saints, will join Australian NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs.

"We accept and totally respect Luke's decision," Saints chairman Eamonn McManus said.

"There's no hiding from the fact that this is a bitter disappointment to all of us."

England and Great Britain international Thompson has scored 25 tries in 158 appearances for Saints, and helped them win three League Leaders' Shields in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

He also won two Super League Grand Final rings in 2014 and 2019 - and collected the Harry Sunderland Trophy for the man of the match in last season's final against Salford.

"We were informed last week that Luke has decided to join Canterbury Bulldogs next season," McManus added.

"We wish him nothing but success in his career and in his life. We are absolutely sure that he will be absolutely committed to the club and to his team-mates for the rest of this season.

"If ever he decides to return to England and to Super League then there would be a red carpet waiting for him at St Helens."