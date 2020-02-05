Jake Wardle: Huddersfield Giants centre fractures eye socket

Jake Wardle
Jake Wardle made his first-team debut for Huddersfield in the 2018 season

Huddersfield Giants centre Jake Wardle has fractured his eye socket and will meet with a specialist this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Wardle was injured in Huddersfield's season-opening victory against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday.

"In the dressing room he blew his nose and his eye blew up, so that is never a good sign," Giants coach Simon Woolford told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We thought he just had a head knock."

Woolford hopes 21-year-old Wardle only suffered an injury "at the minor end of the scale".

"He has to see a specialist on Friday, but he looks alright at the moment and it doesn't look too bad," Woolford continued.

"I've seen them (eye socket injury) before, it's not an uncommon."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured