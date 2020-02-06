Stefan Ratchford: Warrington Wolves full-back extends deal until 2022

Stefan Ratchford has won seven England caps

Warrington Wolves full-back Stefan Ratchford has signed a new deal until the end of the 2022 campaign.

The England international, 31, joined Wire from Salford in 2012, helping them lift the Challenge Cup twice, including last term when they defeated St Helens.

Ratchford has played more than 230 games for the club but missed 12 weeks of last season with a shoulder problem.

"I am delighted to be staying. I love the club, the boys and everything we stand for," he told the club website.

Warrington head coach Steve Price said: "He's been a really good sounding board for me and is a strong leader within our team, which I expect him to continue to grow."