Sonny Bill Williams: Toronto Wolfpack forward to miss Super League game at Wigan Warriors

Sonny Bill Williams has featured in Toronto's first two Super League matches this season

Betfred Super League Date: Thursday, 13 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Venue: DW Stadium Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Sonny Bill Williams will miss Toronto's Super League game at Wigan on Thursday as he has returned to his native New Zealand for the birth of his child.

The Wolfpack, promoted last season, have lost their first two Super League games to Castleford and Salford.

Wigan are again without hooker Sam Powell (head knock) and England prop George Burgess (hip).

Jake Shorrocks sustained a calf strain in Warriors' defeat at Castleford last time out and is also out of the squad.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh.

Toronto (from): O'Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, Mellor, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Singleton, Wheeler, Cunningham, Miloudi.