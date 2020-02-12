Super League: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

Last season's beaten Grand Finalists Salford got their first win of the 2020 campaign against Toronto on 8 February

Betfred Super League Date: Friday, 14 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Experienced forward Mark Flanagan has returned to Salford Red Devils' squad for Friday's game against Huddersfield.

Salford earned their first win of the campaign against Toronto last time out.

Huddersfield are back in action after last Sunday's scheduled home game against Leeds was postponed because of the effects of Storm Ciara.

Jordan Turner has completed a suspension and is added to the squad which beat Catalans in their only Super League outing to date this season.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Jones.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Wardle, Lawrence, English, Murphy, Ta'ai, Clough, Holmes, Russell, L Senior, I Senior, Wood, Walne.