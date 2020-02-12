Anthony Gelling: Warrington Wolves suspend centre pending investigation

Anthony Gelling was part of the Wigan side that beat Warrington in the 2016 Grand Final

Warrington Wolves have suspended centre Anthony Gelling pending a club investigation into his "conduct away from the club".

It is not currently known why Gelling has been suspended by the club.

The 29-year-old joined the Wire from Widnes in September and has featured in both of their Super League matches so far this season.

In a statement, the club said that the Cook Islands international was "fully supportive of the investigation".

Gelling previously played for Wigan over the course of five years and helped them to win the 2016 Grand Final against Warrington.

After a short stint in NRL with New Zealand Warriors, he spent last season with Championship side Widnes before linking up with the Wire for the current campaign.