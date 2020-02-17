Ben Thaler: Super League referee suspended by Rugby Football League

Ben Thaler has officiated the Challenge Cup final and Super League Grand Final during his career

Super League referee Ben Thaler has been suspended by the Rugby Football League pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Thaler, 38, has not officiated since taking charge of Hull FC's win against Leeds Rhinos on 2 February.

It is not known what the RFL's investigation relates to.

An RFL statement said: "Ben Thaler will not be considered for appointments pending the outcome of an internal investigation."

The statement added: "The RFL will make no further comment until that investigation is complete."