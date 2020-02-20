Super League: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Peter Mata'utia is available after serving a two-match ban for dangerous contact in their win over Toronto

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 21 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers welcome back Peter Mata'utia after a two-match ban.

Jesse Sene-Lefao, who has missed the past two games, has been named in the initial 21-man squad but coach Daryl Powell thinks he is more likely to feature next week.

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester could name the same 17-man squad that played in the 18-8 win over Warrington.

Jordan Crowther and George King are both pushing for recalls after missing out last week.

Castleford Tigers (from): Rankin, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Blair, Smith, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Turner, Peachey.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Wood, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Arundel, Jowitt, King, Wood, Atkins, Hampshire, Tanginoa, Navarrete.