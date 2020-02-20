Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR prop Mitch Garbutt has not featured since their opening win over Wakefield

Betfred Super League Venue: Hull College Craven Park Date: Friday, 21 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR will be without Jamie Ellis and Jordan Abdull after they picked up knocks in the defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Mitch Garbutt and Joe Keyes return to Rovers' squad.

Huddersfield Giants have centre Jake Wardle back in their 21-man squad after he recovered from an eye injury, with Jordan Turner dropping out.

Huddersfield are the only team with a 100% winning record in Super League, although they have only played two of their three scheduled matches.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Mulhern, Parcell, Livett, Hadley, Garbutt, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Dagger, Lewis, Keyes, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Brierley.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Jake Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Murphy, Ta'ai, Clough, Holmes, Russell, L Senior, I Senior, Wood, Walne.