Super League: Warrington Wolves v Toronto Wolfpack

Sonny Bill Williams has appeared in two of Toronto Wolfpack's three Super League fixtures this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 21 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sonny Bill Williams makes his return for Toronto Wolfpack when they face Warrington Wolves after he missed last week's defeat by Wigan Warriors.

Williams returned to New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child, missing their third consecutive defeat.

Warrington Wolves name an unchanged side from the squad that were beaten 18-8 by Wakefield on Sunday.

Steve Price's side have won one of their opening three games this season and face Toronto for the first time.

France half-back Tony Gigot has also been named in the Wolfpack's squad for the first time since joining the club on a four-week trial.

The 29-year-old won the Lance Todd Trophy with Catalans Dragons during their 2018 Challenge Cup win but has been without a club since his departure from the club last winter.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Brand, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Johnson, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Walker, Widdop.

Toronto (from): O'Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, Mellor, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Singleton, Wheeler, Williams, Miloudi, Gigot.