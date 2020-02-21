Super League: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

Sean O'Loughlin sustained an eye injury in Wigan's win over Toronto last week

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin will miss the visit of Hull FC on Sunday because of an eye injury.

Head coach Adrian Lam says the veteran forward is being monitored and could be out for between one and four weeks.

However, winger Dom Manfredi could make his first appearance since injuring his knee at Castleford in April 2019.

Hull hooker Danny Houghton and Bureta Faraimo should both be available to feature, but Ratu Naulago (hamstring) and Carlos Tuimavave (foot) are out.

The pair were injured in last weekend's defeat by St Helens, which ended a 100% winning start by Lee Radford's side.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Isa, Farrell, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Jones, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Wynne, Buchanan, Ellis, Brown.