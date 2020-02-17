Kevin Brown: Salford Red Devils half-back banned for two games for headbutt

Kevin Brown joined Salford from Warrington at the end of last season

Salford Red Devils half-back Kevin Brown has been banned for two matches for a headbutt during Friday's 12-10 defeat at home by Huddersfield Giants.

The 35-year-old aimed the headbutt at Giants centre Jordan Turner when making a tackle, with referee James Child brandishing a yellow card at the time.

Brown will now miss the home Super League matches against Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity.

Salford are 11th in the table with one win from their first three fixtures.