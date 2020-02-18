Ben Thaler: Suspended Super League referee 'shocked' by RFL investigation

Ben Thaler has officiated the Challenge Cup final and Super League Grand Final during his career

Suspended Super League referee Ben Thaler is 'shocked' by the Rugby Football League (RFL) investigation into him, according to his lawyer.

The 38-year-old has not officiated since he was in charge of Hull FC's win over Leeds Rhinos on 2 February.

The RFL has suspended Thaler pending the outcome of an internal investigation - the reasons for the inquiry have not been disclosed.

"Ben is treating this investigation seriously," Richard Cramer said.

"He is shocked by what has happened. He has an impeccable record since joining the RFL in 2006.

"He wants to get back refereeing and he wants to get back quickly," Cramer added to the BBC.