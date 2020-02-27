Super League: Toronto Wolfpack v St Helens

Regan Grace comes back in after missing the World Club Challenge through concussion protocol

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 29 February Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Toronto Wolfpack have included on-loan Wigan pair Ben Kilner and Jack Wells in the squad after their midweek arrival.

Tony Gigot, formerly of Catalans Dragons, is included again for the second game of his trial spell and ex-Saints back row Jon Wilkin is also in.

St Helens are bolstered by the return of winger Regan Grace, following his absence through concussion protocols.

The Wales international replaces centre Mark Percival, after he underwent surgery on a shoulder injury.

The Wolfpack's initial plans to stage the game at Saracens' Allianz Park as part of a 'London Series' had to be shelved at short notice, and subsequently the game was rescheduled for Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

It means Toronto, who were beaten at the stadium by the Wolves last weekend, make an instant return.

They have lost the past four games but their display against the Wire last week showed signs of further progress, with a season-best 22 points.

Brian McDermott's Wolfpack face a Saints side that ran National Rugby League premiers Sydney Roosters close in their World Club Challenge defeat last time out.

The Super League champions have won two and lost one of their opening three league games.

Toronto (from): O'Brien, Russell, Leutele, Kay, Mellor, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Mullally, Dixon, Thompson, Wilkin, Lussick, Springer, Olbison, Wallace, Williams, Miloudi, Gigot, Wells, Kilner

St Helens (from): Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Paulo, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Dodd