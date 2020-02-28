Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Lee Mossop missed last week's defeat by Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 1 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford welcome back Lee Mossop, Dan Sarginson and Josh Johnson after they missed the defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

The Red Devils have lost three of their opening four games.

Wakefield will be without Joe Arundel (knee) for the rest of the year, while Ryan Hampshire has been ruled out for six weeks with a broken jaw.

Connor Bailey and Alex Walker come into the squad and could make their debuts, while prop Chris Green could make his first appearance of the season.

Salford Red Devils (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Lolohea, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lanni, Pauli, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Kear, Jones, Roberts.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Ashurst, Atkins, Bailey, Crowther, Green, Johnstone, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Navarette, Pitts, Tangata, Tanginoa, Tupou, Walker, Westerman, Josh Wood, Kyle Wood.