Oliver Roberts: Huddersfield Giants loan Ireland back-rower to Salford Red Devils

Oliver Roberts scored for Halifax in their Championship opener on dual registration

Huddersfield Giants have loaned back-rower Oliver Roberts to fellow Super League club Salford Red Devils, with a right to recall.

The Ireland international has scored 17 tries in 95 games since a 2015 move from Bradford Bulls.

Roberts, 25, began the season on dual registration at Halifax, scoring in the Championship win over Sheffield.

"He is frustrated not to be in Super League week in week out," managing director Richard Thewlis said.

"Having starred in his one game on dual registration for Halifax he clearly caught the eye of the Salford club who were looking to strengthen the pack.

"For our part we are reasonably healthy in the forwards with only Chester Butler sidelined as we speak and he's expected back into contention in a fortnight or so thus we felt able to release Oliver to Salford to get some top-flight game time.

"As in most loan deals we have the right of recall should we and Oliver wish to invoke that but at this stage the plan is for the season."