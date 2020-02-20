Brian Noble: Toronto Wolfpack part company with director of rugby on 'mutually agreed' terms

Brian Noble was part of the team that appointed Brian McDermott as head coach, one of his former players during a trophy-laden spell at Bradford Bulls

Toronto Wolfpack have released former Great Britain coach Brian Noble from his role as director of rugby, on a mutually agreed basis.

It ends a four-year association with the Wolfpack for the 59-year-old, who had been notably responsible for player development and recruitment.

During his time, Toronto earned two promotions to reach Super League, just three years into their existence.

"Brian has been an invaluable resource and asset," chairman Bob Hunter said.

"Our promotion into Super League wouldn't have been possible without him. I don't just speak for myself, but for the entire organization, as we wish Nobby the absolute best and can't thank him enough for what he has meant to our club."

Noble, who won Super League titles and Challenge Cups domestically with Bradford and remains the last coach to guide a northern hemisphere team to victory over Australia, was brought into the Toronto club for his wealth of experience and contacts to help establish the club as an immediate force.

Within their short history, Toronto have made headlines on both sides of the Atlantic for their ambitious recruitment.

This past winter they brought in Sonny Bill Williams, the All Black and National Rugby League Grand Final winner, and over the past few seasons have seen Ricky Leutele, Jon Wilkin and Fui Fui Moimoi all wear the Canadian club's jersey.

Noble added: "It has been an experience that I'll never forget and feel it's one of my greatest accomplishments. I have been considering my future since the beginning of the year and I feel that now is the right time for me to move to a new challenge in the game.

"My mission has been achieved with the delivery of a strong football infrastructure for the club both in Toronto and the UK while being part of a brand that continues to attract some of the best talent globally.

"There's a great sense of accomplishment knowing that I was able to help the Wolfpack organization in breaking rugby league out of its traditional heartlands and take the game to new audiences in North America."