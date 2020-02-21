Adam Walker: Salford Red Devils announce prop's exit by mutual agreement

Adam Walker (centre) is a Scotland international

Salford Red Devils have parted company with prop Adam Walker, the Super League club has announced.

Walker, 29, joined Salford at the start of 2019 and helped them reach the Grand Final, which they lost to St Helens.

"The club and player have reached a mutual agreement that will see him leave the club with immediate effect, following a change in his personal circumstances," said a club statement.

"He will continue to receive the club's support throughout this transition."