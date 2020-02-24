Challenge Cup draw: Toronto Wolfpack to face Huddesfield Giants
-
- From the section Rugby League
Toronto Wolfpack will face Huddersfield Giants in an all-Super League game in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.
The Giants are top of the table with three wins from three while the Wolfpack are bottom after four successive defeats.
Fellow top tier sides Wakefield and Hull KR have home games against Championship sides Bradford and Leigh respectively.
The ties are to played on the weekend of 14-15 March.
This round sees four Super League teams enter the competition, while the remaining eight will join in round six.
Third tier sides Newcastle, Workington and Rochdale will be eyeing an upset when they face Championship opposition in the form of Whitehaven or Dewsbury, Sheffield Eagles and York City Knights respectively.
Challenge Cup fifth-round draw
Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls
Widnes Vikings v Swinton Lions
Sheffield Eagles v Workington Town
Newcastle Thunder v Whitehaven or Dewsbury
Featherstone Rovers v Hunslet
Toronto Wolfpack v Huddersfield Giants (Match to be played at Huddersfield)
Hull KR v Leigh Centurions
York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets