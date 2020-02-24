Wakefield: Knee injury ends Joe Arundel's season and Ryan Hampshire breaks jaw

Joe Arundel was injured in just his second appearance of the 2020 season for Trinity

Wakefield Trinity centre Joe Arundel will miss the remainder of the Super League season after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in Friday's defeat by his former club Castleford.

Trinity will also be without utility back Ryan Hampshire for six weeks after he fractured his jaw in the same game.

Hampshire, unlike Arundel with his knee injury, will avoid surgery.

"We wish Joe all the best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back next season," the club said.

Arundel, 28, who is under contract with Wakefield until the end of the 2021 season, was helped from the field before half-time of last week's 32-15 defeat by the Tigers.