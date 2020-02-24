Matt Parcell: Hull KR hooker to miss two months with ankle injury

Matt Parcell has played twice this season for Hull Kingston Rovers

Hull Kingston Rovers hooker Matt Parcell will be out for the next two months with an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old was hurt in Friday night's 22-4 loss to Huddersfield Giants and will need an operation after damaging ligaments.

Coach Tony Smith has told BBC Radio Humberside that he expects Parcell to be out for eight to nine weeks.

The Australian moved to Rovers from Leeds on a permanent deal in October after a loan spell.