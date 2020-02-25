Joe Greenwood: Leeds Rhinos sign Wigan Warriors forward on loan

Joe Greenwood (centre) started his Super League career with St Helens before joining Wigan after a spell in the NRL

Leeds Rhinos have signed England forward Joe Greenwood on a two-month loan from Wigan Warriors.

The 26-year-old, who joined Wigan from National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans in June 2018, has not played for Warriors this season.

But he made 21 appearances for the Super League side last term.

Greenwood told Leeds' website: "It is an exciting challenge for me and I can't wait to get started. I am fit and ready to go."

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield added: "He is a player with undoubted potential having played in the NRL and for some of the biggest clubs in Super League. I look forward to seeing how he complements our existing squad."