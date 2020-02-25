Mike Smith: Hull KR chief executive to stand down after 10 years

Hull KR were relegated to the Championship in 2016

Mike Smith, who has served as Hull KR's chief executive for 10 years, is to stand down from his role in May.

The 58-year-old suffered from poor health in 2018 and 2019 and said the time had come for a "fresh approach" to lead the club back to the Super League.

"I'm incredibly proud of how the club has developed, particularly off the field," Smith told the Hull KR website.

"It's a 24/7 job being a chief executive of a Super League club and that brings so many pressures."