Adam Maher: Former Hull FC player dies from Motor Neurone Disease aged 47

Adam Maher (right) attended a dinner in Hull in his honour in 2019

Hull FC have paid tribute to former player Adam Maher following his death at the age of 47.

The Australian back-rower, who scored 25 tries in 100 appearances for the club from 2000 to 2003, had been suffering from Motor Neurone Disease.

He was in the side when they moved to their current KCOM Stadium from their former home at The Boulevard.

"Everybody at Hull FC would like to send their heartfelt condolences to Adam's family," said a statement.

Maher was guest of honour at Hull's game with Castleford in 2019 and more than £15,000 was raised for his family at a dinner later in the day.

He also played for Rochdale Hornets during his time in England and for NRL side Cronulla Sharks in his native country.

Former Hull team-mate Paul Cooke posted on twitter: "As a kid this man looked after me on and off the field, as tough a man and player as I've seen".

Hull say there will be a "period of reflection" for fans to pay their respects before Sunday's Super League game against Catalans Dragons.