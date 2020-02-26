Toronto Wolfpack: Wigan's Ben Kilner and Jack Wells join on loan

Jack Wells made his Super League debut for Wigan Warriors at the age of 18

Toronto Wolfpack have signed Wigan Warriors' Ben Kilner and Jack Wells on month-long loan deals.

Back-row Wells has played 13 times for Wigan's first team, while prop Kilner is yet to play in the Super League.

"Both Ben and Jack have impressed us during the off-season," said Warriors' executive director, Kris Radlinski.

"This opportunity has presented itself for them both to experience Super League rugby and get some much-needed game time."

The pair could make their debut for Toronto in the club's next Super League game against St Helens on Saturday.