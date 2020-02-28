Brad Singleton: Toronto Wolfpack prop ruled out for four months with knee injury

Brad Singleton joined Toronto from Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2020 season

Toronto Wolfpack prop Brad Singleton will undergo surgery on his knee after rupturing his lateral medial ligament.

The injury is expected to sideline Singleton for around four months in his first campaign with the club.

The 27-year-old former Leeds Rhinos star joined the Super League debutants on a three-year contract this winter.

The Wolfpack are bottom of the table after losing their first four games in their first season in the top tier after winning promotion in October.