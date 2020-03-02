Aaron Smith: St Helens hooker given one-game ban for Grade A tackle against Toronto

Aaron Smith has made four Super League appearances for St Helens so far this season

St Helens hooker Aaron Smith has been given a one-game ban after he was found guilty of a grade A tackle offence in Saturday's win against Toronto.

Smith was judged by the Rugby Football League match review panel to have used excessive force in a tackle on Adam Sidlow in the 77th minute.

The 23-year-old had earlier scored a try for Saints in their 32-0 victory.

The ban means that Smith will now miss St Helens' home Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

Giants prop Suaia Matagi will also miss Friday's fixture after being given a one-game ban for a trip on Wigan full-back Bevan French in their 42-10 defeat on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Toronto forward Bodene Thompson has avoided picking up a suspension after his sending off in their defeat.

Thompson was dismissed for a shoulder charge on Matty Lees however the match review panel judged it to be a minor grade A offence.