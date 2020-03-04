Super League: St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Lachlan Coote was injured in St Helens' season opener against Salford

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 6 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Lachlan Coote is poised to return from a knee injury for St Helens after being named in the extended 21-man squad for the visit of Huddersfield.

The full-back, who has been sidelined for a month, replaces suspended hooker Aaron Smith, while Josh Simm comes in for the injured James Bentley.

Huddersfield prop Suaia Matagi is banned for the trip to face the Super League champions.

Jon Luke Kirby and Sam Hewitt are named in the squad for the first time.

Matty English, who started Sunday's 42-10 home defeat by Wigan, drops out of the squad along with Louis Senior and Adam Walne.

The loss to the Warriors was Huddersfield's first of the season, leaving them fifth in the table and equal on points with third-placed Saints after four games.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Paulo, Costello, Welsby, Simm, Dodd.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Wardle, Turner, McIntosh , Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Edwards, Wardle, Lawrence, Wilson, Murphy, Ta'ai, Clough, Holmes, Russell, Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Kirby.