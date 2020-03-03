Matty Ashton: Warrington full-back out injured for up to five months

Matty Ashton scored his first Warrington try against Toronto, getting injured in the same game

Warrington full-back Matty Ashton will be out for up to five months after tearing his hamstring in their win over Toronto Wolfpack on 21 February.

The 21-year-old made his Super League debut in January after joining Wire from Championship side Swinton.

Ashton was the leading scorer in the second tier last season with 23 tries in 22 appearances.

"It was just unfortunate that, when he kicked the ball, his leg was hyper-extended," said Wire coach Steve Price.

"It'll be four or five months and it's a big shame."