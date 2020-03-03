Sosaia Feki: Castleford Tigers winger suffers recurrence of calf injury

Injury has prevented Sosaia Feki from making his Super League debut since joining Castleford from Australian side Cronulla Sharks

Castleford winger Sosaia Feki's Super League debut has been delayed again after he tore his calf muscle for the second time since joining the club.

The 28-year-old joined the Tigers during the winter but was injured in a pre-season friendly against Toronto.

Feki was in line to play at Warrington on Friday before suffering a recurrence of the injury in training.

Coach Daryl Powell said the winger was "devastated", adding "He'll go for a scan and we'll know a bit more then."

The New Zealander, who was a member of Cronulla's 2016 Grand Final-winning team, has a three-year contract with Castleford.

"It's massively disappointing for Sosaia. He was devastated when it happened and we're disappointed that we can't get him in the team right now.

"There's no doubt he's going to go on and have a fantastic career at this club," added Powell.

Meanwhile, Tigers prop Liam Watts is set to miss only one match after the finger injury he sustained in last Thursday's win over Hull KR was not as bad as first feared.