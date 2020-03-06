Julian Bousquet: Catalans Dragons prop signs new three-year deal with Super League club

Julian Bousquet was named Catalans Dragons' Player of the Year for 2019

Catalans Dragons prop Julian Bousquet has signed a new three-year deal with the Super League club.

The France international, 28, who has made 171 Super League appearances for Catalans, will remain in Perpignan until the end of the 2023 season.

Bousquet said he wants to finish his career as a "one-club man".

"I have to become a leader in the Dragons pack, the club trust me and I know it's a big responsibility now," he told the club website.

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara said Bousquet is "entering the prime years of his career" and that it "was an easy decision" to hand the prop a new deal.

"He has established himself as a starting front-rower and his influence over the team is consistently growing," McNamara added.