Jack Sanderson: Castleford Tigers sign ex-Hull FC utility back

Jack Sanderson trained with Hull FC during pre-season, despite reaching the end of his contract in 2019

Castleford Tigers have signed versatile back Jack Sanderson on a deal until the end of the 2020 season, with an option for a further year.

The 21-year-old reached the end of his contract with fellow Super League club Hull FC last year, but trained with the Black and Whites during pre-season.

"I know he's got a lot of potential and I'm looking forward to working with him," said head coach Daryl Powell.

Sanderson will begin his career at Tigers in their reserve side.