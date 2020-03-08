Warrington's Ben Murdoch-Masila to return to NRL for 2021 season

Ben Murdoch-Masila has played for both Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers in NRL and represented Tonga at the 2017 World Cup

Warrington's Ben Murdoch-Masila will join Australian NRL side New Zealand Warriors at the end of the season.

The Tonga international, 29, began his career in the NRL before joining Salford Red Devils in 2016.

He joined the Wolves in 2018 and was part of the team that beat St Helens to win the Challenge Cup in 2019.

Murdoch-Masila said: "Over the three years that I've been here we have had pretty much the same squad so we are really close. I will miss the boys."

The second-rower's wife Roxy plays for Warrington's women's team, which has earned promotion to the Super League for 2020.

"I've always left the door open for the opportunity of an NRL comeback," added Murdoch-Masila, who has made 60 appearances for the Wolves, scoring 19 tries.

"My daughter has spent her life here and all she knows is the Wire. When this opportunity came around I couldn't say no to taking her home to meet mine and Roxy's families.

"I want to thank all at the club for what they have done for not only me but for my wife and daughter too."

Warrington head coach Steve Price added: "Ben and I have been in regular dialogue with regards to the attention he has had from back home.

"We felt we put a good offer as a club to Ben but he felt it was time to go back to be closer to his family, which I fully understand.

"One thing I do know about Ben is that he will give everything he has got for this season; he has made that commitment to all our team."