Anthony Gelling: Warrington centre available for selection despite investigation

Anthony Gelling joined Warrington from Widnes on a two-year contract in September

Warrington have made Anthony Gelling available for selection despite him being investigated by police over an allegation of wounding with intent.

Centre Gelling, 29, was suspended after being arrested in Widnes on 8 February.

The Cook Islands international has missed the past four games.

"The incident in question is now solely a police matter and the club will await updates on the investigation before considering any change in approach," a Warrington statement said.

At the time of the incident, Cheshire Police confirmed it had received a report of an assault at an address in Widnes on Saturday, 8 February and that a 29-year-old man had been detained and later released on conditional bail.

Wolves said they would carry out an investigation into Gelling's "conduct away from the club" and he would not be available for selection until it was complete.

Gelling, who featured in Warrington's first two Super League game of the season, could now return to the squad for Thursday's trip to Hull FC.