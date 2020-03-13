Challenge Cup fifth round: Wakefield Trinity & Featherstone Rovers go through

Wakefield will be one of 16 clubs in Monday's sixth-round draw

Wakefield survived a huge scare against Championship club Bradford to reach round six of the Challenge Cup.

Bradford, who knocked out Leeds on their way to last season's quarter-finals, led 14-7 with tries from Jordan Lilley and Rowan Milnes.

However, Alex Walker and Reece Lyne crossed for the hosts to send the Super League side through to the last 16.

Second-tier Featherstone Rovers ran in nine tries to beat Hunslet 46-6 in Friday's other Challenge Cup match.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester said avoiding an upset was a "huge relief", adding: "I thought the best team lost.

"They created far more opportunities than us and could have been two or three scores up after the first 10 or 15 minutes.

"I don't want to take any credit away from Bradford, I thought they were absolutely superb.

"I was always worried about the result, it was a very ugly win. The main thing is we're in the draw for the next round, that's the one and only positive to come out of the performance."

Toronto Wolfpack became the first team to progress from round five by beating Huddersfield on Wednesday.

Five more places are available for the winners of Sunday's fifth-round ties, with last season's top eight in Super League completing the line-up for Monday's sixth-round draw.