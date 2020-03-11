Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Jackson Hastings won Super League's Man of Steel award last season and helped Salford to the Grand Final

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 13 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Great Britain half-back Jackson Hastings is set to face former club Salford for the first time since joining Wigan during the off-season.

Oliver Partington (four games) and Ben Flower (two games) begin bans after incidents in the win over Hull KR.

Salford have lost five of their six Super League matches this season, including each of their past four.

Josh Johnson replaces Jack Ormondroyd in the only change to the squad that lost at Catalans last time out.

Australia-born Hastings was a huge success at Salford, helping the unfancied Red Devils reach the Grand Final in 2019 and also being named as Super League's Man of Steel.

Jake Bibby, who switched from Salford to Wigan along with Hastings, is also included in Adrian Lam's 21-man squad, while England international centre Dan Sarginson could line up for Salford against the club he left at the end of last season.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Williams, Sio, Kear, Roberts.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Smithies, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings, McDonnell, Rushton.