Coronavirus: Catalans and Leeds to play Super League game behind closed doors

Catalans Dragons enjoy attendances around the 8,000 mark at their Stade Gilbert Brutus home

Leeds Rhinos' away Super League game against French side Catalans Dragons on Saturday will be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus concerns.

The French government has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, and the match in Perpignan will go ahead but without any spectators.

Catalans have already had two games postponed this season, which made a further reschedule difficult to manage.

It is the first Super League game to be affected by the virus outbreak.

While there are currently no restrictions on Super League games in England, the Catalans shut-out reflects the decision made by the top two football divisions in France and neighbouring Spain.

Leeds will travel to Barcelona on Friday before moving north to Perpignan for the game, and will return from the Catalan city on Sunday.

They also have a game to reschedule, against Huddersfield, following the impact of Storm Ciara.

The Rhinos have asked fans who have purchased tickets for the Catalans game direct from them to contact the club for full refund.

"The clubs will comply with the restrictions placed upon them by the French government and other arrangements will be resolved between the two clubs," the Rugby Football League said in a statement.

"The RFL stresses that this was a difficult decision enforced by the current circumstances, and acknowledges and has sympathy with the impact it will have on the Catalans club.

"The RFL will consult with Catalans regarding their other home fixture scheduled for the period covered by the decree, against Toronto Wolfpack on Saturday, April 11."

'Switch to Leeds refused'

Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said their preferred option was to switch the fixture to Leeds, but the Rhinos did not accept the request.

"We then proposed to postpone the match and to play it later in the season, midweek or weekend depending on the cup results of each club. We even offered a financial compensation to Leeds club for their additional travelling costs," he continued.

"We strongly regret this decision which will hugely impact the finances of the club with revenues already anticipated in our annual budget.

"Unable to find a solution to choose only 1,000 supporters from our 5,500 season ticket holders and sponsors, the club has chosen to play behind closed doors."

In a statement, Leeds welcomed the decision of the RFL Board to play the game "in accordance with the French authorities' recommendations regarding coronavirus".

The statement added: "As a club, we fully accept that this is an incredibly difficult, unprecedented situation and our sympathies are with Catalans Dragons, who have been impacted by the current ban of large crowds gathering in France. No fans of either team will be permitted to enter the stadium at Saturday's game."