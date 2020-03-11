Nathaniel Peteru: Hull KR sign ex-Leeds Rhinos prop until the end of the season

Former Leeds Rhinos and Gold Coast Titans prop Nathaniel Peteru has signed a deal with Hull Kingston Rovers until the end of the season.

Peteru, 28, left the Rhinos by mutual consent in October 2019 with a view to finding a new club, having played 32 games in two seasons at Headingley.

Rovers have been hit by injuries to props Robbie Mulhern and Mitch Garbutt, and Mose Masoe's career-ending injury.

"I'm grateful to Tony Smith and the club for this," the New Zealander said.

"I'm looking forward to getting into training and getting up to speed with everything."

